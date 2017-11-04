C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Seven Gov’t agencies seeking recruits

November 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Are you interested in working for the Government?

Well you may get your shot at a job next week.
Seven Government agencies are looking for recruits and they are hosting a job fair to find the ideal candidates.
Police, Fire services, Immigration and Customs are among the agencies looking for a few good men and women at the fair, which will be held at the George Town Town Hall.
Fire officer Randy Rankin said it’s a great opportunity for those seeking new career opportunities.

“It’s a process and you still have to meet the prerequisite for each individual organization but, you’ve already proven yourself in one government entity, so obviously they have something to be able to verify a lot easier,” said Mr. Rankin.
The job fair is open to all Caymanians and runs from 3-7 pm on 09 November.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: