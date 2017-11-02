Seymour leads Older Persons Council, members to address key issues

Former Legislator Lucille Seymour will lead Cayman’s first Older Person’s Council. Yesterday (02 November) the Office of the Premier announced the appointment of the 13-member committee, four months after the law took effect in July.

The council is tasked with monitoring the promotion and development of programmes, projects and legislative measures in line with Cayman Islands Older Persons’ policy.

The committee consists of six members from each district, seven members from government, an attorney and a doctor.

Council- Lucille Seymour Chair, Deputy chair Sarah Alice Mae Coe (West Bay,) Reginald Nixon (Bodden Town,) Barbara Gee (East End,) Esther Patricia Ebanks (North Side) and Lana Poldavaart (the Sister Islands.) Mark Beckford is the Board lawyer and Eryka Simmons is its doctor. Tempora Wesley will represent the Department of Children and Family Services. Chief Officers from Community Affairs, Health, Education, Employment and Gender Affairs are on the Council. The policy unit will designate its officials to serve.

