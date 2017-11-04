Sister of man missing at sea: “He’s a caring man,” pleads for help finding him

The sister of the man reported missing at sea for more than a week says Thomas Owen Robert Bush is a caring man. She’s eager to see him again.
Brenda Henry is pleading for anyone with information on his whereabouts to step forward.
Thirty-year-old Mr. Bush left Cayman on a 28-foot boat on 25 October.
It’s beleived he left with another man who is yet to be identified.
He’s yet to return home.
“He is a pleasant, humbling sibling,” Ms. Henry said. “We’re all missing him. He’s just an awesome person. He was a great football player at one time but he seems to have taken a liking to the ocean.”
Ms. Henry said Mr. Bush has three children and is expecting another.
Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.