Sister of man missing at sea: “He’s a caring man,” pleads for help finding him

November 4, 2017
Kevin Morales
The sister of the man reported missing at sea for more than a week says Thomas Owen Robert Bush is a caring man. She’s eager to see him again.

Brenda Henry is pleading for anyone with information on his whereabouts to step forward.

Thirty-year-old Mr. Bush left Cayman on a 28-foot boat on 25 October.

It’s beleived he left with another man who is yet to be identified.
He’s yet to return home.

“He is a pleasant, humbling sibling,” Ms. Henry said. “We’re all missing him. He’s just an awesome person. He was a great football player at one time but he seems to have taken a liking to the ocean.”

Ms. Henry said Mr. Bush has three children and is expecting another.

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

