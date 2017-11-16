Prisons HR manager Raquel Solomon joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss Government’s national recruitment drive which attracted hundreds of job seekers at George Town Hall last week.
-
Solomon says CIG recruitment drive a success
November 15, 2017
1 Min Read
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
