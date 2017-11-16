C3 Pure Fibre
Solomon says CIG recruitment drive a success

November 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Prisons HR manager Raquel Solomon joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss Government’s national recruitment drive which attracted hundreds of job seekers at George Town Hall last week.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

