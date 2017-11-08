C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Bodden wins 29th Annual CUC Sea Swim, photo finish for second place

November 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s John Bodden continued his open water dominance at the 29th Annual CUC Sea Swim, finishing first with a time of 10:35. Zachary Moore and Liam Henry swam stride for stride  to the end for a photo finish, with both swimmers clocking in at 10:51. Top female swimmer on the day was Avery Lambert with a time of 11:00.

Next up for Cayman’s swimmers is the Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim starts at 7:00 am at Governor’s Beach this Saturday 11 November.

 

Here’s a look at all the results from the 2017 CUC Open Water 800m Swim:

CUC results 2017 sea swim

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

