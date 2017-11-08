Swimming: Bodden wins 29th Annual CUC Sea Swim, photo finish for second place

Cayman’s John Bodden continued his open water dominance at the 29th Annual CUC Sea Swim, finishing first with a time of 10:35. Zachary Moore and Liam Henry swam stride for stride to the end for a photo finish, with both swimmers clocking in at 10:51. Top female swimmer on the day was Avery Lambert with a time of 11:00.

Next up for Cayman’s swimmers is the Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim starts at 7:00 am at Governor’s Beach this Saturday 11 November.

Here’s a look at all the results from the 2017 CUC Open Water 800m Swim:

CUC results 2017 sea swim

