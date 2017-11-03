C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Sports

Swimming: CIASA welcomes Canadian Olympian Horner to Pirates Week 5k Swim

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association will welcome Canadian Olympian Stephanie Horner to the 2017 Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim, and Technical Director Bailey Weathers says she’s not just coming for the festivities.

“She’s done open water 10k for the last two Olympics, and she told me she’s gonna beat Emily’s time from last year.”

US Olympian Emily Brunemann placed first in the 2016 Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim, finishing with a time of 1:00:35. Horner finished 23rd overall at the Rio Olympics in the 10k marathon with a time of 1:59:22.1.

Cayman’s John Bodden will be another face to watch, finishing second in the 2016 event with a time of 1:03.55. Weathers says Bodden, who has dominated domestic open water competitions for the better part of three years,  has a chance to be the first swimmer across the finish line.

“It’s gonna be a big challenge for him, but I think he probably can. It’s gonna be a fun race.”

The 2017 Pirates Week 5k Swim is at Governor’s Beach Saturday 11 November starting at 7:00 am.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: