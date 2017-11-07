Swimming: Olympian Horner welcomes challenge of 5k, recognizes ‘Lil John’

Canadian Olympian Stephanie Horner says she up for the challenge at this Saturday’s Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim.

“I was there last June for the Flowers Sea Swim, so I’m pretty excited and looking forward to it.”

Last year’s winner, United States Olympian Emily Brunemann, finished with a time of 1:00.35. Horner says she’s aiming for better.

“It’s a solid time, but I’m always up for the challenge. I’m looking forward to seeing how close I can get to it, or seeing if I can surpass it.”

One swimmer to look out for is Cayman’s John Bodden. In 2016, the distance specialist finished second with a time of 1:03.55. Horner says she welcomes the competition.

“John, I hear you’ve been training hard, and you might have a slight advantage because you know the waters, but I have a few tricks up my sleeve, so I’m ready to take you down!”

The Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim starts at 7:00 am at Governor’s Beach this Saturday 11 November.

