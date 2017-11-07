C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Olympian Horner welcomes challenge of 5k, recognizes ‘Lil John’

November 6, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Canadian Olympian Stephanie Horner says she up for the challenge at this Saturday’s Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim.

“I was there last June for the Flowers Sea Swim, so I’m pretty excited and looking forward to it.”

Last year’s winner, United States Olympian Emily Brunemann, finished with a time of 1:00.35. Horner says she’s aiming for better.

“It’s a solid time, but I’m always up for the challenge. I’m looking forward to seeing how close I can get to it, or seeing if I can surpass it.”

One swimmer to look out for is Cayman’s John Bodden. In 2016, the distance specialist finished second with a time of 1:03.55. Horner says she welcomes the competition.

“John, I hear you’ve been training hard, and you might have a slight advantage because you know the waters, but I have a few tricks up my sleeve, so I’m ready to take you down!”

The Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim starts at 7:00 am at Governor’s Beach this Saturday 11 November.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

