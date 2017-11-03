C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Sports

Tennis: Claybourn runner-up in 1st ever Under-14 division at Cayman Cup

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Day three of the 2017 Cayman Cup saw Cayman’s Alex Claybourn battle hard against Nicaragua’s Joaquin Guillame in the first ever under-14 finals at the 2017 Cayman Cup. Claybourn lost 6-1, 6-2 and finished second over in the tournament’s inaugural under-14 junior bracket.

The adult bracket began on day three as well, with Cayman’s Jade Wilkinson and Callum Theaker teaming up in mixed doubles to defeat Ilona Groark and Alex Sandor (10-1, 10-2). They will face Grant and Piper Freeman next.

For all the day three results visit caymancup.ca

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: