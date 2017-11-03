Tennis: Claybourn runner-up in 1st ever Under-14 division at Cayman Cup

Day three of the 2017 Cayman Cup saw Cayman’s Alex Claybourn battle hard against Nicaragua’s Joaquin Guillame in the first ever under-14 finals at the 2017 Cayman Cup. Claybourn lost 6-1, 6-2 and finished second over in the tournament’s inaugural under-14 junior bracket.

The adult bracket began on day three as well, with Cayman’s Jade Wilkinson and Callum Theaker teaming up in mixed doubles to defeat Ilona Groark and Alex Sandor (10-1, 10-2). They will face Grant and Piper Freeman next.

For all the day three results visit caymancup.ca

