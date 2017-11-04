C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Sports

Tennis: Wilkinson advances to women’s final on day four of Cayman Cup

November 4, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Friday night at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club will see an all Caymanian women’s final in the adult singles division as Jade Wilkinson will take on Lauren Fullerton.

Wilkinson defeated both Yoo Mi Astley and Iloana Roark , while Fullteron defeated Marcia Osario and Jennifer Frizelle.

Wilkinson will also play in the mixed doubles finals, teaming with Callum Theaker to take on Richard Harrison and Sienne Hawkes.

In the adult men’s finals, Harrison will take on Charlie Thompson.

In the junior girls finals, USA’s Madison Sieg will take on Australia’s Catherine Aulia.

The evening will also feature Miss Cayman Anika Connolly in a celebrity tennis match with silent auction and proceeds going to courts/schools affected by hurricanes.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: