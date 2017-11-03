United with music, toddlers and elderly sing together

The Pines came alive with the sound of music on Wednesday (01 November.) Toddlers and the elderly got together yesterday for a special sing-a-long, as part of ongoing Older Persons month celebrations.

Musician Isadora Ferrao said she was inspired to unite children with residents from The Pines home after seeing a video online of how positive the two age groups can interact with music.

She launched the first sing-a-long in October for Older Persons month and said she wanted to keep the programme going based on its success.

“It’s definitely enhancing it, last week we had a sing-a-long and everyone was just so filled with joy and you could just see how much happier they were to have the kids around them and who wouldn’t be right? Little people make you feel happy,” said Ms. Ferrao.

She said the sing-a-longs will potentially be hosted once a month.

