C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

United with music, toddlers and elderly sing together

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Pines came alive with the sound of music on Wednesday (01 November.)  Toddlers and the elderly got together yesterday for a special sing-a-long, as part of ongoing Older Persons month celebrations.

Musician Isadora Ferrao said she was inspired to unite children with residents from The Pines home after seeing a video online of how positive the two age groups can interact with music.

She launched the first sing-a-long in October for Older Persons month and said she wanted to keep the programme going based on its success.

“It’s definitely enhancing it, last week we had a sing-a-long and everyone was just so filled with joy and you could just see how much happier they were to have the kids around them and who wouldn’t be right? Little people make you feel happy,” said Ms. Ferrao.

She said the sing-a-longs will potentially be hosted once a month.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: