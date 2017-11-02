C3 Pure Fibre
Volleyball: CIS send boys and girls team to Dominican for CAISSA tournament

November 1, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Students of the Cayman International School gathered in the courtyard Wednesday afternoon for a pep rally as the school will send a girls and boys volleyball team to compete in the Caribbean Area International School Sports Association regional volleyball tournament, hosted by the Carol Morgan School in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Girls Co-Captain Nina Ratcliffe says returning for the second year is a great opportunity.

“Last year was our first year, it was very fun. We came fourth out of sixth which was a lot better than we were expecting.”

Boys Captain Charlie Wiliams says the boys team, who are participating for the first time, are

“Last year, the only boys team that went were basketball and soccer. Even if we lose by a lot of points, we just want to do our best.”

The tournament begins Thursday 2nd November, to follow along visit http://www.cms.edu.do/caissa

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

