Volunteers remove 1,300 pounds of trash from Barker’s

November 6, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

An army of volunteers a hundred strong joined forces under the Plastic Free Cayman banner to clean up Barker’s beach.

Plastic Free Cayman hosted its 3rd in a series of monthly beach clean-ups Saturday (04 November), removing more than 1300 pounds of trash from kitesurfing beach area. Red Sail Sports, who is partnering to hold the series of clean-up events told Cayman 27 the events are a fun way to do something positive in the community.

“Everybody is just getting behind it, coming out in groups together and it’s just something that people are enjoying together while we are all making such a positive impact at the same time,” said Red Sail Sports’ Beth Hiryoke.

Maples FS, State Street, and Caymanite Synchro all contributed volunteers for the clean-up effort. Next month’s clean up takes place December 2nd at George Town Yacht Club.

About the author

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

