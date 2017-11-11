West Bay Rd. to close at night for tunnel construction

A stretch of West Bay Road is set to close overnight for four nights for construction on the Dart Real Estate tunnel.

The stretch from Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria roundabout will be shut to traffic between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday 12 November and ending on Thursday 16 November.

The road will be closed as construction crews install beams on the tunnel.

Residents and employees and customers of businesses operating in the closed stretch will have limited access, gaining entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the tunnel and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the tunnel.

