West Bay Rd. to close at night for tunnel construction

November 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
A stretch of West Bay Road is set to close overnight for four nights for construction on the Dart Real Estate tunnel. 

The stretch from Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria roundabout will be shut to traffic between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday 12 November and ending on Thursday 16 November. 

The road will be closed as construction crews install beams on the tunnel. 

Residents and employees and customers of businesses operating in the closed stretch will have limited access, gaining entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the tunnel and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the tunnel. 

 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

