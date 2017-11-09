C3 Pure Fibre
Woman robbed in West Bay outside of home

November 8, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Police are searching for a man who broke into a West Bay home yesterday and robbed a woman of an undisclosed sum of cash and valuables.

According to the RCIPS the woman was confronted by the unknown man when she arrived home at around 11:30 pm last night. The man pressed an unknown object to the woman’s side and took her purse containing cash and personal items.

The suspect is described as 6 ft tall and slim build.

He was seen wearing dark clothes and he kept the lower half of his face covered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

 

 

