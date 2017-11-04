C3 Pure Fibre
Woman turns herself in after fleeing the scene of crash at King’s Roundabout

November 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
A 35-year-old woman is now on police bail after she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. The incident happened Wednesday (01 November) at King’s roundabout, Prospect. The George Town woman turned herself into police yesterday (02 November.)
Police said her arrest stemmed from a motor vehicle collision where a white Toyota and a blue Toyota Rav4 collided, which resulted in the car being overturned. The driver of the blue Rav4 fled the scene.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

