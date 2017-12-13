Let’s Talk Sports: Kemar Hyman

Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
December 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
We catch up with Cayman’s 100 meter national record holder Kemar Hyman. The 28-year-old breaks down a challenging 2017 season, while sharing some insight into coaching opportunities he’s pursued on the side. Hyman also gives his thoughts on the rising Caymanian track and field star Jamal Walton, and brought an early Christmas gift for the John Gray High School.

