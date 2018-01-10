Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
BREAKING: Man found unresponsive in Brac residence

January 9, 2018
Kevin Morales
A man was found unresponsive in a Cayman Brac home Tuesday (9 January), according to a police press statement. 

The man was found at a residence on Song Bird Road around 3:30 p.m. 

Police remain on scene and the incident remains under investigation. 

 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

