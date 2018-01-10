Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
BREAKING NEWS: Fallen streetlight at Huldah Avenue affects traffic

January 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A fallen streetlight at Huldah Avenue, George Town is currently causing lunchtime traffic delays in the Smith Road area.

Police and CUC personnel are currently on the scene.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands a streetlight collapsed a short while ago. There were no crashes or injuries in the area, police confirmed.

Officers are directing traffic in the vicinity of the fallen streetlight as traffic lights at the four-way stop near the cricket pitch are not working at the moment. The RCIPS is advising the motoring public to approach with caution.

Motorists are also advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

We will have more on this developing story, check back for updates later. Do tune in for full details in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

