Bush in Seychelles for Commonwealth Conference

January 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government leaders from around the Commonwealth got together for the 24 Commonwealth Speaker’s biannual conference in the Seychelles Islands.
And Cayman’s House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush is taking part in those discussions which include themes like; strengthening parliamentary diplomacy in both regional and international cooperation.
Mr. Bush shared a photo from the conference posing with the president of the Tynwald in the Isle of man Steve Rodan. He was the head of the independent observer mission that oversaw last year’s general election.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

