Bush in Seychelles for Commonwealth Conference

Government leaders from around the Commonwealth got together for the 24 Commonwealth Speaker’s biannual conference in the Seychelles Islands.

And Cayman’s House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush is taking part in those discussions which include themes like; strengthening parliamentary diplomacy in both regional and international cooperation.

Mr. Bush shared a photo from the conference posing with the president of the Tynwald in the Isle of man Steve Rodan. He was the head of the independent observer mission that oversaw last year’s general election.

