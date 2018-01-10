Police today (9 January) refute social media reports detailing a robbery at the Cayman Islands Civil Services Credit Union.
They say no robbery took place.
According to an RCIPS statement officers went to the George Town credit union to execute an outstanding warrant on a customer who was in the building.
The RCIPS said the man was arrested for assault causing actual bodily harm. He remains in custody.
Cops refute robbery claims, says man was arrested on warrant at CICSA
