Fidelity CEO announces 2018’s international speakers roster

Fidelity Bank’s annual Cayman Economic Outlook conference is back for its 15th year. Once again global experts will share their perspectives on the key social, economic, and political issues of our day.

The theme of this year’s Fidelity CEO is “Global integration or dis-integration: surviving the challenge.”

Cayman 27 spoke with Fidelity VP Tom Gammage at a press event Tuesday (9 January) morning, and he explained it like this:

With the UK’s divorce from the EU, rising nationalist and far-right sentiment across Europe, and the political uncertainty in the Western hemisphere brought on by the Trump presidency, we are seeing a stark contrast to the trend towards globalization that’s been so prevalent in decades past.

Mr. Gammage said this year’s speakers will address how to stay grounded in a shifting political landscape.

“We have speakers who are going to talk about the economic and geopolitical issues around global disintegration, and also we have some specific speakers who are going to be talking about particular areas like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and the energy sector,” said Mr. Gammage.

This year’s speakers include:

Asian affairs and biotechnology expert Jamie Metzl, also a novelist, blogger, and senior fellow of the Atlantic Council.

Erica Orange of the futurist consulting firm The Future Hunters, who translates emerging trends into actionable strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

Diego Zuluaga Laguna, an economics and finance expert with a focus on capital markets legislation and multi-sided markets.

Dr. Kent Moors, the executive chair of the Energy Capital Research Group, also an expert in oil and gas policy/finance and risk assessment.

Marco Santori, AKA the ‘Dean of digital currency lawyers,’ a cryptocurrency expert who is regarded as an authority in the law of blockchain technology.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is also slated to present his much-anticipated address at the Fidelity CEO conference. In years past he’s used the platform to unveil some major policy announcements, and Cayman 27 will certainly be on hand for that.

The all-day conference is set for Thursday 1 February at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.

