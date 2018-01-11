Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Fireman faces child cruelty charges

January 10, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A fireman facing three charges, one of the those being cruelty to his 11-year-old child, will have to wait until next month to hear his fate.

Today (10 January) the fireman appeared in court for sentencing, but it was instead adjourned to next month.

Cayman 27 is not naming the man in order to protect the identity of the minor in the incident.

The charges against him stem from a 4 July, 2017 incident where he got into a dispute with his 11-year-old daughter.

The child said he grabbed her by the neck raising her off the ground and hit her repeatedly. She says he threatened her and a sibling’s life.

The accused admitted to beating the child.

The fireman is currently on police bail.

He is back in court on 7 February.

