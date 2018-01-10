Garbage delays are not on us, says DVES Director

After ministry leaders blame equipment problems, the department responsible for maintaining public vehicles says it is not to blame for garbage collection delays.

Since November, Government has addressed issues with garbage collection, citing unavailability of garbage trucks and equipment problems along with staff on vacation during the Christmas holiday period as the reasons for the woes. The man who leads the Department of Vehicle and Equipment services says it’s not his department’s fault.

DVES Director Mr. Richard Simms told Cayman 27 the department repairs about 10-12 garbage trucks a month, mostly for tyre replacement and patches and he said most are sent right back into operation. He said in a statement sent through to us, “We are responsible for the maintenance of the trucks. However, the deployment and use of them are the responsibility of the Department of Environmental Health. There are 22 garbage truck in the government fleet and all of them are working and in good order.”

Health minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said there are seven trucks in the fleet, but offered no further clarification. Mr. Simms said there are 22 trucks in the fleet, 5 grab trucks for commercial/residential collection, 4 front loaders for commercial/residential collection, 5 roll on roll off trucks for commercial collection and 8 rear loaders for residential collection. The estimated cost for a new truck is around $260,000.

Minister Seymour told us he believes the new trucks will solve the issue and does not want a repeat of what happened this Christmas. He said this happens when not all trucks are in service. In 2015 Government spent more than a million dollars on five new trucks to address collection problems then and some could speculate that we are in a similar situation three years later.

