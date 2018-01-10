Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Honda Civic stolen from West Bay

January 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a car stolen from West Bay over the weekend.
A 1999 Honda Civic was reported stolen around 7 a.m. yesterday (8 January.) It was last seen parked on Powell Smith Road around 9 p.m. Sunday (7 January.)
The car bears the registration number 125-514. The car is white and it has a black line on both sides and a small scratch on the right side of the trunk.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay police station on 949-3999 or the RCIPS tipline on 949-7777.

