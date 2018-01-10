Hyman aims to reclaim form in 2018 with sub-10 second time

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman is aiming to do something he hasn’t done in almost six years: run a sub-10 second time in the 100-metres. The 28-year-old says that’s the plan for 2018.

“Twenty-eight years old is usually not a sprinter’s peak time but I’ve seen reach 30, 31, 32 and still run personal records.”

Cayman’s national 100-metre record holder hasn’t broke 10-seconds in a race since he set the high mark in Madrid back in 2012, clocking in at 9.95 seconds. According to iaaf.org, Hyman has only run a sub-10 second 100-metre twice in his career. In 2015 at the North American Central American Championships in San Jose, Hyman clocked in with the second time of 9.85 seconds, wind assisted at +3.0. Hyman says it’s just a matter of adjustments.

“I would say its there we just need to tweak the training a little bit. I’m older now, so we have to implement different strategies so I can get a different output.”

Hyman says he’s gone back to the drawing board, and that means perfecting his craft and focus.

“I try to stay absolutely relaxed because there’s a lot of athletes that will try to take you out of your game plan with jumping out and down.”

Hyman breaks down his 100-meters into three parts: the first 30-metres, the second 30-metres and the final 40-metres.

“The first 20 is kind of happens so quick, you don’t even remember things we try to do is a lot of reps. When you reach the second 30, which is the 60-meters now, you tend to get out of your drive phase and try to stay tall and stay on your toes and finish the race with the push through the first 60-meters and through the race.

Hyman says his final 40-metres is the most challenging.

“Hold on for dear life, try to keep your form and try not to break down.”

The 100-metres is arguably the sports most prestigious event, and Hyman knows there’s no room for error.

“When the gun goes off you only have one chance one chance to, when the gun goes off you have once chance to perfect that.”

Hyman hopes to represent Cayman at both the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the Caribbean and Central American Games in 2018.

