National Gallery showcases outreach programmes with current exhibition

The National Gallery’s latest exhibit is a showcase of more than 100 works of art by participants of the gallery’s various outreach programmes.

These outreach programmes cater to a wide array of community groups, ages, and abilities, including the Art Haven programme. The gallery’s Education Officer Jessica Ebanks said introducing art to inmates, seniors, and people with disabilities can open new avenues of expression and self-discovery.

“These outreach programmes really give people a chance to connect with their creativity that otherwise they maybe have let lay dormant for a long time, and it is pretty inspiring to hear some of the stories, you know you see some fantastic works of art here, and I talk to the participants and they said they only started painting a year ago or two years ago,” said Ms. Ebanks.

The exhibition runs through to the 19 January and is free to the public.

