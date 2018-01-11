No foul play suspected in Cayman Brac death

Police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Cayman Brac home last afternoon (9 January.)

Today (10 January) police declined to share the identity of the man or what may have caused his death. They say an inquest will determine what caused his death.

According to the RCIPS the man was found unresponsive at a residence on Song Bird Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police say investigations are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

