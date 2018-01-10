No new leads in arson: Burn victim sent to Jamaica

Police say they have no new leads into the arson attack that sent three people to the hospital and left 10 others homeless late December.

The fire occurred at a home off Shedden Road in George Town. Witnesses told Cayman 27 that a woman was set on fire at the home.

Police are yet to confirm the circumstances of the fire. The woman who was allegedly set on fire was identified as Jamaican national Elaine Ricketts. She has since been flown to Jamaica for treatment.

Ms. Ricketts encountered problems getting treatment after her health insurance was suspended due to non-payment. Her employer Kerry-Ann Fearon appealed for help to send her home. She claimed she was not aware the payments were not being made. She said she was paying her portion of the insurance to Ms. Ricketts which she, in turn, was supposed to pay to the insurance provider.

