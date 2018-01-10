Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Crime News

No new leads in arson: Burn victim sent to Jamaica

January 9, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say they have no new leads into the arson attack that sent three people to the hospital and left 10 others homeless late December.
The fire occurred at a home off Shedden Road in George Town. Witnesses told Cayman 27 that a woman was set on fire at the home.
Police are yet to confirm the circumstances of the fire. The woman who was allegedly set on fire was identified as Jamaican national Elaine Ricketts. She has since been flown to Jamaica for treatment.
Ms. Ricketts encountered problems getting treatment after her health insurance was suspended due to non-payment. Her employer Kerry-Ann Fearon appealed for help to send her home. She claimed she was not aware the payments were not being made. She said she was paying her portion of the insurance to Ms. Ricketts which she, in turn, was supposed to pay to the insurance provider.

/168302472/p

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: