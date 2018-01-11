Police detain two following scooter ride

A scooter ride on the public road lands two teenagers in hot water with the police this afternoon (10 January.) Cayman 27 was on scene when the pair was taken into police custody.

Our cameras caught the teens being put into police cars just after 1 p.m. by the cricket pitch in George Town. An officer was seen pushing the scooter across the field for it to be investigated by police.

We reached out to police for comment, but we were told no report of the arrests had been issued by investigating officers up to news time.

