Police detain two following scooter ride

January 10, 2018
Philipp Richter
A scooter ride on the public road lands two teenagers in hot water with the police this afternoon (10 January.) Cayman 27 was on scene when the pair was taken into police custody.
Our cameras caught the teens being put into police cars just after 1 p.m. by the cricket pitch in George Town. An officer was seen pushing the scooter across the field for it to be investigated by police.
We reached out to police for comment, but we were told no report of the arrests had been issued by investigating officers up to news time.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

