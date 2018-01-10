Police warn public about fake utility workers

Police are warning residents to be cautious when opening their doors to people claiming to be utility company workers. Police say over the past few days they have received reports of potential criminals trying to gain access to homes by posing as utility employees. They say most of the reports come from the Newlands and Savannah areas.

Police say the activity could be connected to suspected burglars. They advise residents that CUC employees for instance, normally, don’t enter residences unless there are extenuating circumstances, and all have official identification.

Anyone with information or who notices this type of activity is asked to call their local police station, the RCIPS anonymous tip line 949-7777 or the Miami-based crime stoppers tip line.

