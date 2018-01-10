Police warns of new fake job scam

The RCIPS is warning the public about a new employment scam targeting those in the medical and hospitality industry. Police say scammers first ask for a resume and then ask for money generally about several hundred dollars. PC Jodi Ann Powery of the RCIPS said, “There have been persons who have made reports about being scammed in the Cayman Islands.”

They are asking any who believes they have been the victim of a crime of this nature to call the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797.

