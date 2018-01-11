Residents express concern after Tsunami alert delays

Many residents took to social media to share their feelings about not being alerted to a Tsunami last night (9 January.) Today (10 January) Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter took to the streets, to see what people had to say.

“I’m just glad that it didn’t because there is a lot of people in West Bay alone that can’t even swim,” said Abraham Oakley, West Bay Resident.

“I was getting ready to jump on the car, come here and clear the deck, clear the tables and chairs and then luckily I saw the news on Cayman27, they said there was no more warning about tsunami’s were safe, so I could go very safe and sleep,” said Michele Zama, Owner of VIVO.

“Obviously I was greatly surprised, not to be advised by the Hazard Management, which really, it would be their duty to relate these messages through their local telephone companies who can send out the messages to all mobile phone numbers,” said West Bay Resident, Martin Richter.

“People have to wake up each other, people was worried and it’s very concerning, very concerning, that means the people is not in the attention of this Government,” said George Town Resident, Amjed Zureigat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

