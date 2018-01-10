Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Man who tried to enter CJ’s property is jailed

January 9, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man who pleaded guilty to trying to enter Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s property will spend the next 8 1/2 months behind bars. 41-year-old Thadeus Bodden last week pleaded guilty to five charges. During court proceedings on 9 January 2018, the  court heard Mr. Bodden has been convicted on roughly 60 charges throughout the years.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced for five charges including two counts of criminal trespass and one count of failing to surrender to custody. A police officer last month saw Mr. Bodden try to jump over the wall and onto Mr. Smellie’s property.

Mr. Bodden, in a different incident, was seen on CCTV footage trying to open car doors. Magistrate Valdis Foldats said he shortened Mr Bodden’s sentence for admitting to the crime and for time served.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

