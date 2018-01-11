Top Story: Cayman’s emergency readiness

Cayman experienced its first Tsunami wave in recent history last night (9 January) and many took to social media expressing concerns by the delay in Hazard Management’s response to what could have been a potentially serious disaster. Tonight HCMI’s Danielle Coleman and Simon Boxall joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to break down how Cayman’s response system works and what’s being done to remedy the gaps experienced last night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

