Cayman experienced its first Tsunami wave in recent history last night (9 January) and many took to social media expressing concerns by the delay in Hazard Management’s response to what could have been a potentially serious disaster. Tonight HCMI’s Danielle Coleman and Simon Boxall joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to break down how Cayman’s response system works and what’s being done to remedy the gaps experienced last night.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Cayman’s emergency readiness
January 10, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
American fugitive wanted for double murder is captured in Prospect
January 10, 2018
News
HMCI admits emergency response must improve following tsunami
January 10, 2018
News
3-phase mass emergency notification system planned
January 10, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.