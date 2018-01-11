Traffic light falls onto roadway

A traffic light collapsed onto the road at the intersection of the Bobby Thompson Highway and Huldah Avenue on Wednesday (10 January) creating lunchtime gridlock. Cayman 27 cameras were on the scene while CUC and National Roads Authority crews were trying to remove the fallen traffic light. The other lights at the intersection were not working prompting the RCIPS to direct traffic. The RCIPS confirmed no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the traffic light collapse is unknown. We reached out to the NRA for comment we had no response. Cayman 27 understands traffic light since has been temporarily repaired.

