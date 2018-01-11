A traffic light collapsed onto the road at the intersection of the Bobby Thompson Highway and Huldah Avenue on Wednesday (10 January) creating lunchtime gridlock. Cayman 27 cameras were on the scene while CUC and National Roads Authority crews were trying to remove the fallen traffic light. The other lights at the intersection were not working prompting the RCIPS to direct traffic. The RCIPS confirmed no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the traffic light collapse is unknown. We reached out to the NRA for comment we had no response. Cayman 27 understands traffic light since has been temporarily repaired.
-
Share This!
Traffic light falls onto roadway
January 10, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
American fugitive wanted for double murder is captured in Prospect
January 10, 2018
News
HMCI admits emergency response must improve following tsunami
January 10, 2018
News
3-phase mass emergency notification system planned
January 10, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.