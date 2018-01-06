West Bay man reported missing

A 56-year-old West Bay man has been reported missing from his home.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate James Orville Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks was reported missing on Friday (5 January.)

He was last seen in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay between Friday 29 December and Saturday 30 December, 2017. To date he has not returned home.

Mr. Ebanks is described as 5ft 10″ tall, slim build, with black low cut hair. He was wearing a black T-Shirt and blue denim pants when he was last seen.

Police are conducting ongoing inquiries in an effort to locate Mr. Ebanks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Tune in Monday (8 January) at 6pm for more.

