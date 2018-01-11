YMCA hosts 3rd leaders for youth conference

The YMCA 3rd annual Leaders for Youth conference is set to kick off tomorrow (11 January) and over 130 youth workers will be undergoing training during the two-day conference.

The theme for this year’s conference is the power of perspective and will train youth workers involved with the YMCA’s programmes on topics such as child protection, developmental stages of youth and special needs.

“What we are focusing on is looking at the role that we play in working with youth and getting a better understanding of where our youth are at developmentally, physically, emotionally, what are they going through, what are their realities that they are dealing with and how can we better understand those so we can better empower them,” said YMCA Operations Manager, Gillian Roffey.

The event takes place this Friday and Saturday at the First Baptist Church and St. Ignatius.

