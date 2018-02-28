Athletes make push for CARIFTA times at 2018 CUC Championships

Cayman’s amateur track and field stars hit the clay at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex 23-24th February in one of their final attempts to meet the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s CARIFTA standards at the 2018 CUC Championships.

345 Athletics Club’s Ava Hider clocked her 3rd qualifying time of the year in the girls under-17 3000 meters with a time of 10:40:62. Hider had previously met qualifying standards in the 800 meters (5:22.0) and 1500 meters (4:55.06). The 15-year-old says representing Cayman at the Games March 30 – April 2, 2018 in Nassau, Bahamas would be a huge accomplishment.

“I’m really excited and it will be an amazing opportunity. It shows that all this hard work, training and the work you put in really does pay off.”

Another CARIFTA hopeful is Mustang Track Club’s Michael Smikle, meeting the qualifying time in the men’s under-20 800 meters with a time of 1:58:33 seconds. Smikle, who ran a personal best in the event, says getting the call to the Cayman’s CARFITA team would be a dream come true.

“I performed well, and also qualified so yes I think i did well. I’ve trained hard, hopefully I’ll be successful in the Bahamas.”

According to CIAA members, the selection committee that set the standards for the 2018 CARIFTA Games is set to meet this week, at which time a list will be circulated with the names of all the athletes that have met the standards over the course of the season.

