Breaking News: Fire crews battle raging bush fire at EE quarry

Fire crews are actively fighting a bush fire in the vicinity of the East End quarry tonight (27 February.)

A media statement issued a short while ago by Government Information Services states fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, but it is going slow due to the lack of road access.

“To enable fire trucks to get close enough to discharge water, an excavator is being used to clear bush,” the release stated.

The release added that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is providing aerial support using thermal imaging cameras.

GIS said Fire services officials are expected to remain on scene until they can confirm that the fire has been extinguished.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they come to hand.

Do tune in tomorrow for the full story in our 6p.m. newscast.

