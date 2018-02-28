Bryan, Wight attend UK conference bringing Commonwealth together

Legislators David Wight and Kenneth Bryan this week traveled to London for the inaugural Commonwealth parliamentarians’ forum.

The forum brings together 70 lawmakers from across 25 Commonwealth countries.

They are discussing key issues impacting their territories.

Mr. Bryan said Cayman is fortunate not to be dealing with many of the issues faced by other Commonwealth countries but he said there are lessons to be learned.

“The two primary things that I think the government should focus on based on what I’ve heard so far is the effects of Brexit on the commonwealth member states as well as what is it Commonwealth member states as a unit doing to address global warming in respect to how is it effecting natural disasters, wave action, hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and the like,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan said the forum tomorrow (28 February) will focus on climate change.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

