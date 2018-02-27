Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Classic adds Clemson, Georgia to 2018 lineup for November tournament

February 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Classic has added both Clemson University and the University of Georgia to the list of schools announced last month as part of 2018 tournament slated for 19th-21st November.

Cayman Islands Classic Chief Strategy Officer Jill Turk said “we are excited to announce that we have recently signed 17th ranked Clemson University, from the ACC Conference, and the University of Georgia, from the SEC conference, to play in the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic. In addition to Creighton University, we now have 3 teams from the power five conferences that will showcase strong NCAA Division 1 competition. Our lineup already includes St. Bonaventure University, Illinois State University, Boise State University and the University of Akron. The eighth team will be announced at a later date. We feel this is a strong lineup going into year two of the tournament and will attract a loyal following of basketball fans to the Cayman Islands.”

In the inaugural Cayman Classic held 20th-22nd November 2017, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53 in the tournament’s final.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

