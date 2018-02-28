Chamber brings back Golden Apple Awards

The Golden Apple Awards is set to return after a 5 year hiatus.

The awards honoring Cayman’s educators is a part of the Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy plan which intends to put focus on education.

Chamber President Paul Byles said it is important to acknowledge Cayman’s educators by rewarding their excellence.

But he said the Golden Apple is more than about winning an award because an educator is a key job that essentially invests in the preparation of children for the future.

“It’s not just recognition of those who happen to win on the night, it’s also recognition of the entire sector the entire group of teachers the schools and the work that they’re doing and highlighting and underscoring the importance of what they do and how important it is for the country that they continue to do a good job as well,” said Mr. Byles.

Nominations are accepted up until 23 March. The awards will be held 26 May.

