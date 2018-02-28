Chamber plans to bring concerns to Law Reform Commision

The Chamber of Commerce plans to take concerns from its members of the Consumer Protection Bill to the Law Reforms Commission. This comes after the Chamber met with members last week, who wondered if the proposed law would do more harm than good.

President Paul Byles says that when members have concerns, it’s the duty of the Chamber to try and find a common ground with lawmakers. He said, “I think there was a general concern that there was going to be extra regulation for businesses at a time when the idea is to try to reduce a lot of the red tape for business.”

Mr Byles says he’d like to see the Law Reforms Commission tell them what specific problems they’re trying to address so they can form a solution together.

