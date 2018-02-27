Court roundup: Man appears for confinement, assault

George Town resident Dennis Martinez-Ebanks made his initial appearance Monday (26 February.)

The 25-year-old has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and wrongful confinement.

Police say on 10 February he assaulted a woman he knows and held her captive in his home.

Two men accused of raping a 53-year-old woman on a boat pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

West Bay residents Moses Bush and Bruce Bush face eight charges in all.

Moses Bush pleaded not guilty to 1 count of rape and 2 counts of indecent assault. Bruce Bush pleaded not guilty to 4 counts of indecent assault and one of rape.

The jury trial for the men is set to begin in July.

And 25-year-old Brianna Watler pleaded guilty to manslaughter after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death.

23-year-old Azzan Sherrief died last September.

Ms. Watler pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

Prosecutors agreed to the plea on the basis that first responders witnessed bruises on her neck, back and thigh proving a fight ensued between the two.

A social inquiry report and victim impact report was issued and Ms. Watler returns in April for sentencing.

And a 27-year-old George Town man faces 4 counts of rape after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl.

According to court documents, the abuse started when the girl was 6 or 7 years old and lasted until she was a teenager.

It began around 2004 or 2005 and lasted to 2013. The man pleaded not guilty to all charges of rape and has been remanded into custody.

His trial is set to begin 27 August 27.

In another case that garnered attention last year Errington Webster who was found guilty gross indecency and indecent assault is set to return to court this Wednesday.

