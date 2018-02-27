Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Driver collapses after crash, taken to hospital for treatment

February 26, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A woman collapses and is taken to the hospital following a single-car collision today (26 February.)
The incident happened around 1 pm on Shamrock Road near Arrow Road in Bodden Town.
Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle, ran into a ditch and collided with a light pole.
She got out the vehicle and collapsed on the sidewalk.
She was taken to the Cayman islands hospital for treatment to what appear to be minor injuries.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday (23 February) remains in critical condition.
Police say the man is now being treated at Health City for very serious life-threatening injuries. He was injured when a car hit him before crashing into a house on Smith Road.
Investigations continue in that incident.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: