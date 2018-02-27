Government MLA calls out Ministry of Education officials

One Government MLA says too often qualified Caymanians are overlooked for jobs including in the Civil Service. West Bay North lawmaker Bernie Bush says the Education Ministry recently passed on three such Caymanians. He demands to know why. Cayman 27 Jevaughnie Ebanks has this report.

When it comes to jobs, West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says Caymanians must come first. He said, “Every job in this country belongs to us once we are qualified and once we want it.” That’s why he’s concerned over a recent Education Ministry hire where he says an expatriate worker was hired for an HR position over three qualified Caymanians. He said, “4 Caymanians along with this non-Caymanian….With no PR or anything…3 of the Caymanians that applied for this job had masters in HR plus 10 years experience. The golden child only has a diploma in Business Studies from some university name Massey or Maysey.” And who does he think is to blame? Mr Bush said, “Why is the Chief Officer insisting on having an English/European/Australian person there and he should answer to the country.

Mr Bush said education she knew nothing about it and I am sure seeing what the Deputy Governor has been trying to do that he is probably shocked by this.”

Education Chief Officer Christen Suckoo said the best candidate was selected. In a statement he said, “Upon consideration of all relevant factors, including the fact that the applicant awarded the post is a 3 year employee of the ministry and had acted in the post for several months, and further that that applicant possessed the necessary budget management and team leadership experience critical to the role, the ministry is satisfied that the best recruitment decision was made.”

Mr. Suckoo said the Ministry has a long track record of hiring Caymanians and just because a Caymanian was not hired in this instance does not mean the ministry does not want to hire Caymanians. We also reached out to Education Minister Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Conolly and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson. We are yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

