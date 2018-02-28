GT community activist welcomes beat officers

One George Town activist is today (27 February) welcoming the RCIPS’s new community policing initiative to have beat officers working with residents.

And she’s optimistic the negative relationship some members of the public have with police will not impact its success.

“If we do not work with the police at all, it will be chaos, it will be a lawless community that nobody wants to visit, no one wants to live in,” said George Town Community Activist, Dorlene Welcome.

Ms. Welcome said she’s on board with the R.C.I.P.S new community policing plan.

“I think it’s an excellent idea and I think it should have been implemented long time ago, you know, nothing happens before its time, so I think it’s something positive,” said Mrs. Welcome.

She said George Town is impacted by crime, as well as, disturbing the peace and she is optimistic about the beat officers can make a difference.

“Well we have dealt with, robbery, we are still dealing with loud music till 5 o’clock in the morning, under the disguise as fish fry,” said Mrs. Welcome.

“But don’t forget, above them you’ve got a sergeant, that sergeant can bring to bear as many neighborhood officers as they need to deal with the particular issue, separate to that, we have separate resources that we can tap into to deal with it,” said Superintendent for the R.C.I.P.S, Robert Graham.

She said there are some who have resented the police given past interactions.

“I’m trying to encourage them to let us talk to the police, let’s talk to the police, let’s get the police involved and let’s work together, yes barriers break down every day but we also need to continue to build,” said Mrs. Welcome.

Mrs. Welcome said she has already met with her beat officer and she hopes he will address matters she’s reported on in the past, like stripped down abandoned cars.

“Once they do what they have to do, the residents would see the outcome and they’ll be happy, happy residents & they’ll be empowered,” said Mrs. Welcome.

At the end of the day, Mrs. Welcome said a greater police presence will make people feel safer.

The new initiative was launched yesterday, it introduced 14 beat areas throughout the three Cayman Islands, with 27 officers assigned to patrol the partitioned communities.

Community Policing Department

CONTACT DETAILS

General Phone: 949-4222, -3005, -3055 during business hours.

Emails to Sergeants, with a copy to the Inspector, will be responded to within 24 hours.

(Should a response be needed more quickly, the Inspector can be reached on his mobile phone.)

Officer Name & Rank

Sectors & Beats

Beat Description

INSP. COURTNEY MYLES

Courtney.Myles@rcips.ky

PS 53 DAVIS SCOTT

Davis.Scott@rcips.ky

OI/C

EAST END & NORTH SIDE 916-3545

PC KIRCHMAN 1 East End

PC SHEPHERD 1 East End

PC CHER Y 2 North Side

PD DEWAR 2 North Side

PS 311 POMPEY

Cornelius.Pompey@rcips.ky

SUPERVISOR SECTOR (2)

BODDEN TOWN

PC ARTWELL 3 Bodden Town

PC GARCIA 4 Lower Valley

PC MATTHEWS 5 Spotts Newlands

PS BOGLE

Kevin.Bogle@rcips.ky

SUPERVISOR SECTOR (3)

GEORGE TOWN

PC DONALDSON 6 Prospect

PC GENERAL 7 South Sound

PC ROBINSON 7 South Sound

PC MORGAN 8 George Town Central

PC PEART 8 George Town Central

PC DEVINE 8 George Town Central

A/C ALEXANDER 8 Waterfront

A/C O’CONNOR 8 Waterfront

A/C HENRY 8 Waterfront

A/C MURCHINSON 8 Waterfront

PS LAING

Leslie.Laing-Hall@rcips.ky

SUPERVISOR

SECTOR (4)

WEST BAY

Beats

PC KERN 9 Seven Mile Beach South

PC BULGIN 10 Seven Mile Beach North

PC MYLES 11 NW Point

PC FRANKLIN 12 Morgan’s Harbour

