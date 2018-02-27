Hurley’s Media Sales
Hand, foot and mouth disease warning issued as 60 cases recorded

February 26, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Sixty cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease have been reported in the Cayman Islands.

The Health Services Authority and Public Health Department are warning the public to guard against the disease to prevent a local outbreak.

In a statement today (26 February) the HSA says it is working robustly with Public Health to closely monitor the disease and mitigate against its spread.

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a viral illness common in infants and children under 10-years-old can also affect adults.

There are no vaccines or specific treatment only supportive treatment for the disease.

Outbreaks commonly happen in childcare settings, symptoms include; fever, sore throat, blister like eruptions in the mouth and on the skin.

Public Health advises avoiding contact with those who have the disease and to practice proper washing and sanitation techniques.

Parents are asked to keep children infected at home, children may return to school after all blisters have dried and there has been no fever for 24 hours.

