Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

ICCI student tutors kids abroad

February 26, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One International College of the Cayman Islands student has created a system where he can tutor students from his home country.

Anguilla native Shamori Richardson started tutoring accounting to students back home.  He reaches out to his students from Skype, Google Hangouts or Whatsapp, where he has a created a group chat that allows students to help students.

He also gives quizzes and the students send him a video of them filling in the answers.

“Students in this generation they, they tend to respond better to technology, if you are a student that can help another student with using technology, I suggest you do it, our youth is the future of tomorrow, so we need to, we need to help them as much as possible,” said Mr. Richardson.

He currently tutors ten to 15 students using this method.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: