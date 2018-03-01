Hurley’s Media Sales
Kirkconnell, DOT tours Bodden Town sites

February 28, 2018
Philipp Richter
Government leaders and their representatives went on a special tour today (28 February) to check out Bodden Town’s heritage sites.
Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said he was pleased with what he saw.
Both he and the Department of Tourism are going to every district on the island to see what needed to strengthen Cayman’s tourism product.
“To make sure that people know tourism is available and tourism is an outreach and the opportunities that are in tourism, especially a heritage site like this because it represents our culture and our history and it’s a very important part for our visitors and things that they are looking for,” said the Tourism Minister.
And tonight (28 February) the Ministry of Tourism held a public meeting at the Mary Miller Hall to address issues in the Red Bay/Prospect constituency.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

